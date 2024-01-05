Chambers County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Chambers County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaFayette High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
