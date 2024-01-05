Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Charles Henderson High School vs. Highland Home High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school game in Highland Home, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM CT), with Highland Home High School hosting Charles Henderson High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
CHHS vs. Highland Home Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Crenshaw County Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pike County Games Today
Pike County High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.