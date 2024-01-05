Chilton County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maplesville High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
