Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 141-138 win over the Thunder, Capela had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 14.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.8 11.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 24 27.5 PR -- 22.8 26.2



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Pacers

Capela has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 8.8% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 124.6 points per game.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 25.2 per game, ninth in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 19 14 5 1 0 2 0

