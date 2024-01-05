Coffee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
