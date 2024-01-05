We have high school basketball action in Colbert County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School