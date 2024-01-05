In 3A action on Friday, January 5, Colbert County High School will host Colbert Heights High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert Heights vs. Colbert County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games Today

Deshler High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School