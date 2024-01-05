On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Gaylesville High School will host Coosa Christian School in a clash between 1A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coosa vs. Gaylesville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games Today

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Crossville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.