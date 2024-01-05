Covington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Covington County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
