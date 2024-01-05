If you live in Dale County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School