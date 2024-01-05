Dale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you live in Dale County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
