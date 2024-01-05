The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his last appearance, had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 141-138 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.6 21.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 4.9 PRA -- 30.4 31.9 PR -- 25.2 27 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Pacers

Murray has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 18.3% and 17.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 124.6 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 25.2 per game.

The Pacers give up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, best in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 34 28 3 5 4 0 2

