There is a game between 4A teams in Dora, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Corner High School hosting Dora High School.

Dora vs. Corner Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haleyville High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gordo High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School