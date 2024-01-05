Escambia County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Escambia County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flomaton High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.