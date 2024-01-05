Etowah County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Crossville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
