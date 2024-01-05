On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Vigor High School will host Faith Academy in a matchup between 5A teams.

Faith Academy vs. Vigor Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Murphy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Blount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Eight Mile, AL

Eight Mile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School