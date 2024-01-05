Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Fayette County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
