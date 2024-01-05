Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Flomaton High School vs. Escambia County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Flomaton High School is on the road versus Escambia County High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.
Flomaton vs. Escambia County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Atmore, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games Today
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
