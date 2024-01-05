Huffman High School will host Gardendale High School in 6A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Gardendale vs. Huffman Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Bessemer, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Chelsea, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Woodlawn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Kimberly, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Pleasant Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

