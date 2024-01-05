Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Georgiana School vs. McKenzie High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgiana School plays at McKenzie High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Georgiana vs. McKenzie Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games Today
Greenville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.