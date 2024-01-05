Gordo High School plays at Carbon Hill High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Gordo vs. Carbon Hill Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haleyville High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Dora, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Birmingham, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games Today

Bibb County High School at Pickens County High School