Gordo High School plays at Carbon Hill High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gordo vs. Carbon Hill Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Bessemer, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Haleyville High School at Cordova High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cordova, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Corner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dora, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games Today

Bibb County High School at Pickens County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Reform, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.