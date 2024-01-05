Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Greenville High School vs. Carroll High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Carroll High School will host Greenville High School in a clash between 5A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville vs. Carroll Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games Today
Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games Today
Georgiana School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
