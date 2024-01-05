On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Huntsville High School will host Grissom High School in a matchup between 7A teams.

Grissom vs. Huntsville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

Location: Huntsville, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Stevenson, AL

Conference: 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Madison, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gurley, AL

Conference: 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Madison, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School