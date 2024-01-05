Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and others in the Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 29.5-point prop total for Young on Friday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.2.

His rebounding average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young's assist average -- 11.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (11.5).

Young averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Friday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That's 0.9 more than his season average of 20.6.

His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -122)

The 12.5-point prop bet for Clint Capela on Friday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (12.0).

He has collected 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 13.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 2.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (27.5).

He has averaged 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (13.5).

Haliburton has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 19.5-point prop bet for Myles Turner on Friday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average (17.2).

His rebounding average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

