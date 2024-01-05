J B Pennington High School will host Hayden High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM CT.

Hayden vs. Pennington Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

