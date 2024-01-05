Gadsden City High School will host Hazel Green High School in 6A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hazel Green vs. Gadsden City Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Crossville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Stevenson, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gurley, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.