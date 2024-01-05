Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Headland High School at Eufaula High School