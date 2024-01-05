Holt High School is away from home versus Holy Spirit Catholic High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Holt vs. Holy Spirit Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale County High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School