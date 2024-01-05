Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Holt High School vs. Holy Spirit Catholic High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Holt High School is away from home versus Holy Spirit Catholic High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.
Holt vs. Holy Spirit Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
