Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Hope Christian School vs. Briarwood Christian School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5, Briarwood Christian School will host Hope Christian School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hope Christian vs. Briarwood Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games Today
Calera High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
