Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Hubbertville School vs. Marion County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Marion County High School will host Hubbertville School at 7:30 PM CT.
Hubbertville vs. Marion County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Guin, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
