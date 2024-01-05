In 7A play on Friday, January 5, Percy Julian High School will host Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at 7:00 PM CT.

JAG vs. Percy Julian Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

