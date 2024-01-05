In 7A play on Friday, January 5, Percy Julian High School will host Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

JAG vs. Percy Julian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy