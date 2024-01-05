If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School