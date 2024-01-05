Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Locust Fork High School vs. Oneonta High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Oneonta High School will meet Locust Fork High School in Oneonta, AL.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Locust Fork vs. Oneonta Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games Today
Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
