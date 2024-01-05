We have an exciting high school game -- Bob Jones High School vs. Mae Jemison High School -- in Madison, AL on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Mae Jemison vs. Bob Jones Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Stevenson, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gurley, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

