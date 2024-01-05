Marion County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Marion County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winfield High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
