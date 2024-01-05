Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Douglas High School