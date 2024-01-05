Marshall County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albertville High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
