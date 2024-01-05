Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prichard, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
