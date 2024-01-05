There is a clash between 3A teams in Montgomery, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Trinity Presbyterian School hosting Montgomery Academy.

Montgomery Aca. vs. TPS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy