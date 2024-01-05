Morgan County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Morgan County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
