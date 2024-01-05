High school basketball competition in Morgan County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Austin High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School