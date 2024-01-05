Daleville High School will host New Brockton High School in 3A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

New Brockton vs. Daleville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Daleville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games Today

Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Luverne, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Dothan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

