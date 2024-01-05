Daleville High School will host New Brockton High School in 3A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

New Brockton vs. Daleville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Daleville, AL

Daleville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games Today

Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Luverne, AL

Luverne, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Dothan High School