In 3A play on Friday, January 5, Glencoe High School will host Ohatchee High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ohatchee vs. Glencoe Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Alexandria High School