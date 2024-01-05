Onyeka Okongwu plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 141-138 win versus the Thunder, Okongwu had 11 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Okongwu, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 12.4 Rebounds -- 6.7 6.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 17.7 20.1 PR -- 16.3 19



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Pacers

Okongwu is responsible for taking 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

Okongwu's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 124.6 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.2 assists per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 22 7 6 4 0 1 0

