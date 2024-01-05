Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Pike County High School vs. Opp High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pike County High School travels to face Opp High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Pike County vs. Opp Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Opp, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games Today
Paxton School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pike County Games Today
Charles Henderson High School at Highland Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
