How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
- The Boilermakers put up 85.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois has compiled an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.
- The Fighting Illini put up 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67).
- When Illinois allows fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).
- When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).
- Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70).
- The Fighting Illini conceded fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
- At home, Illinois sunk 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
