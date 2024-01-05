Randolph County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Randolph County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Handley High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.