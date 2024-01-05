Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Randolph County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Handley High School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Ranburne High School