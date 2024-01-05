West Point High School will host Russellville High School in 5A action on Friday, January 5 at 6:45 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russellville vs. West Point Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games Today

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School