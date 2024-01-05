Saint Clair County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saint Clair County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
