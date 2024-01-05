Shelby County High School is on the road against BB Comer High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Shelby County vs. Comer Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

