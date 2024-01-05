Smiths Station High School is on the road versus Opelika High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in 7A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Smiths Station vs. Opelika Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School