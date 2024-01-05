Smiths Station High School is on the road versus Opelika High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in 7A action.

Smiths Station vs. Opelika Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

