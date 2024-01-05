Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Southeastern High School vs. Appalachian High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Appalachian High School will meet Southeastern High School in Oneonta, AL.
Southeastern vs. Appalachian Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games Today
Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
