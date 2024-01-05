On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Baldwin County High School will host Spanish Fort High School in a clash between 6A teams.

Spanish Fort vs. Baldwin County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School