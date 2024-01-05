On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Baldwin County High School will host Spanish Fort High School in a clash between 6A teams.

Spanish Fort vs. Baldwin County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bay Minette, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Fairhope, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

